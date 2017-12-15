Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Share Price

Headlines about Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agnico Eagle Mines earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 48.4891411041463 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM ) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $9,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of -0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut, as well as exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. It operates through the business units: Northern Business, which consists of its operations in Canada and Finland, such as the LaRonde mine, the Lapa mine, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank mine, the Meliadine project and the Malartic Mine in Canada, as well as the Kittila mine in Finland; Southern Business, which consists of its operations in Mexico, such as the Pinos Altos mine that includes the Creston Mascota deposit and the La India mine owned by its indirect subsidiary, as well as Exploration Group, which focuses on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources, and new development opportunities in gold producing regions.

