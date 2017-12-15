Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RF Industries (RFIL) Share Price

News articles about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.7156529125506 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RF Industries (RFIL) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised RF Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

