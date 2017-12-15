Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Share Price

News headlines about Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.3552158419634 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.72%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

