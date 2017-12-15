Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price

Headlines about Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimberly Clark earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7758047574973 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.55 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Kimberly Clark ( NYSE:KMB ) traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,962. The stock has a market cap of $41,292.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $109.67 and a twelve month high of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 666.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

