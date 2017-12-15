Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Boston Beer (SAM) Share Price

Media coverage about Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Beer earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8195316150985 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.27.

Shares of Boston Beer ( SAM ) opened at $185.00 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $2,180.00, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan N. Potter sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $75,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $395,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

