Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AutoNation (AN) Stock Price

Media headlines about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7868115278132 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AutoNation (AN) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. 1,680,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4,800.00, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other AutoNation news, COO Lance E. Iserman sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $308,779.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna L. Parlapiano sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $174,444.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $594,208.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $676,747. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

