Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 million. Soligenix reported sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $5.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 112.81% and a negative net margin of 90.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Soligenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Soligenix (SNGX) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,212. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

In related news, insider Spa Essetifin purchased 293,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $622,241.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

