Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Drexel Hamilton

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.43% from the stock’s current price.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.
Shares of Snap (SNAP) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 7,088,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407,012. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $29.44.
In related news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,053,723 shares of company stock worth $53,888,194.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 873.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,884,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279,883 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 379.1% in the third quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Snap by 73.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,529,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $15,714,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.
