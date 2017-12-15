Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Drexel Hamilton

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.43% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap (SNAP) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 7,088,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407,012. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.71 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 463.16% and a negative return on equity of 107.36%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,053,723 shares of company stock worth $53,888,194.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 873.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,884,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279,883 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 379.1% in the third quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Snap by 73.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,529,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $15,714,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Drexel Hamilton” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/snaps-snap-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-drexel-hamilton.html.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.