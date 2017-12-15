Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Holdings Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.06% of Snap-On worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Snap-On by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Snap-On by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 441,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-On in the third quarter valued at about $18,143,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Snap-On by 6.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Snap-On Incorporated ( NYSE:SNA ) traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $168.31. 178,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,707.18, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.83 and a 1-year high of $181.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.22 million. Snap-On had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/snap-on-incorporated-sna-holdings-lifted-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.