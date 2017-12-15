Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 237 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.26, for a total value of $924,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,336.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Wells sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $1,205,238.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,486.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,846. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.10.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.23. The company had a trading volume of 445,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,941. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $265.14 and a 1 year high of $413.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $37,915.22, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

