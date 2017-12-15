Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Sky Solar’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sky Solar an industry rank of 187 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.30 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sky Solar in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Solar stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Sky Solar makes up 0.1% of Quentec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quentec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Sky Solar worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Sky Solar (NASDAQ SKYS) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 12,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

