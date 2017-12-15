Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark analyst R. Peters now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Sierra Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Shares of Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ SWIR ) opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.35, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 85.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 149.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $231,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

