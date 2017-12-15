Short Interest in Veritone Inc (VERI) Grows By 43.0%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,644 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 714,656 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,403,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on Veritone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Veritone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $13.20) on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of Veritone (VERI) opened at $23.01 on Friday. Veritone has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 416.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,887.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Short Interest in Veritone Inc (VERI) Grows By 43.0%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/short-interest-in-veritone-inc-veri-grows-by-43-0.html.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.