Short Interest in Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) Decreases By 17.6%

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,909 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 2,718,327 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN HLTH) opened at $1.40 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nobilis Health Company Profile
Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.
