Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Drops By 32.2%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,536 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 3,716,233 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,812 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) opened at $17.65 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,337.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. CareTrust REIT’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,249,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 677,395 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 624.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 764,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,911,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 645,109 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $11,946,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,865,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,735 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

