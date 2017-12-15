Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Kohl's Co. (KSS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.07% of Kohl's worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kohl's by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,213,000 after acquiring an additional 377,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kohl's by 48.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,914,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,066,000 after acquiring an additional 186,046 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 5.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 11.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 4,725 shares of Kohl's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $200,103.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,793.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl's Co. (KSS) traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 3,201,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,889. The company has a market capitalization of $8,521.20, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Kohl's Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Kohl's Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

