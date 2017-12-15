Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) is one of 19 public companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Second Sight Medical Products to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

12.8% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -565.12% -184.87% -137.77% Second Sight Medical Products Competitors -101.23% -92.70% -30.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.98 million -$33.17 million -2.85 Second Sight Medical Products Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 58.58

Second Sight Medical Products’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Second Sight Medical Products and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products Competitors 112 733 1028 10 2.50

Second Sight Medical Products currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.78%. As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products’ competitors have a beta of 0.21, suggesting that their average share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products competitors beat Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.