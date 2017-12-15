Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Clay B. Siegall Sells 18,832 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,043,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,256.00.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ SGEN) traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.82. 1,412,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,288. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,530,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,453,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,644,000 after purchasing an additional 185,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 63.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,460,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,657 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $140,098,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,118,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,585,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

