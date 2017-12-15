Sean Kin Wai Lam Buys 9,000 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £3,780 ($5,087.48).

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) opened at GBX 41.75 ($0.56) on Friday. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.67).

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/sean-kin-wai-lam-buys-9000-shares-of-walker-crips-group-plc-wcw-stock.html.

Walker Crips Group plc focuses on offering a set of investment and wealth management services to both new and existing clients. The Company is organized into two operating divisions: Investment Management and Wealth Management. Its Investment Management division includes Investment Management, Structured Investments, Stockbroking and Alternative Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.