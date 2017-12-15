Sean Kin Wai Lam Buys 9,000 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £3,780 ($5,087.48).
Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) opened at GBX 41.75 ($0.56) on Friday. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.67).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Walker Crips Group plc focuses on offering a set of investment and wealth management services to both new and existing clients. The Company is organized into two operating divisions: Investment Management and Wealth Management. Its Investment Management division includes Investment Management, Structured Investments, Stockbroking and Alternative Investments.
