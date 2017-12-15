Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,107.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $27.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.48%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $55,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $195,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,434.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 135,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

