Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,177 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.18% of Sally Beauty worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 58,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,787,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $21,406,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 31.7% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,037,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 490,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,296.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. ( SBH ) traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. 1,695,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,871. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,130.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $974.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 40.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/sally-beauty-holdings-inc-sbh-shares-sold-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.