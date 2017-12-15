SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 495,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,989. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $16,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,800,000 shares of company stock worth $76,140,000 over the last 90 days.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

