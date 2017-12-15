Safran (SAF) Given a €102.00 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €102.00 ($121.43) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($101.19) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($125.00) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a €103.00 ($122.62) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($113.10) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €76.00 ($90.48) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.57 ($112.59).

Shares of Safran (EPA:SAF) traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €86.11 ($102.51). 1,430,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,986. Safran has a 12-month low of €61.51 ($73.23) and a 12-month high of €92.25 ($109.82).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

