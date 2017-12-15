Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) COO Cheryl Janet Henry Sells 18,000 Shares

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) COO Cheryl Janet Henry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 343,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,456.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ RUTH) traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 692,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $672.48, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $85.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,287,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,252,000 after buying an additional 389,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,469,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 622,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

