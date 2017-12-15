Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,906 shares during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials comprises about 2.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.96% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $23,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 666,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.64, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 4.41.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/rubric-capital-management-lp-raises-stake-in-rayonier-advanced-materials-inc-ryam.html.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.