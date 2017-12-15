Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) Major Shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi Purchases 9,490 Shares

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $20,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Farhad Fred Ebrahimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 11,800 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $25,606.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 6,500 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $14,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 19,287 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $43,974.36.

On Thursday, October 26th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 600 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $1,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 490 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $1,063.30.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 900 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $1,989.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi purchased 36,831 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $78,081.72.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP (NNUTU) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. Royal Hawaiian Orchards LP has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Hawaiian Orchards had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Company Profile

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. is a producer, marketer and distributor of macadamia nut-based products. The Company operates in two segments: orchards and branded products. The orchards segment includes the Company’s orchard, farming and processing operations. The branded products segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of branded products and the sale of processed kernel.

