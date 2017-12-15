Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,541,000 after buying an additional 1,732,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,776,000 after acquiring an additional 841,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,413,000 after acquiring an additional 673,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,754.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 684,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,933,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE RCL) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,728. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26,052.48, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,272,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.28.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

