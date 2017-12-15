Roderick C. Mcgeary Sells 15,230 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $578,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,140,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,117. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $188,800.00, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.02 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,787,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after acquiring an additional 679,828 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 459,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,943,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 108,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

