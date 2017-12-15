RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE HD ) traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $182.43. 3,504,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of $213,733.11, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $186.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.72.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

