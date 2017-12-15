Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Verso Co. (VRS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Verso worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Verso by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Verso Co. (NYSE VRS) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 342,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,132. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

