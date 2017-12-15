Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) & Eaton Vance (EV)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 11.64% 12.75% 3.21% Eaton Vance 18.45% 33.45% 13.84%

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Eaton Vance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 5 0 0 2.00 Eaton Vance 0 5 2 0 2.29

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $51.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.55%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Eaton Vance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $322.55 million 2.58 $48.50 million $5.36 21.73 Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 4.29 $282.13 million $2.42 22.95

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Virtus Investment Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts. Its open-end mutual funds are distributed through intermediaries. Its closed-end funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Its variable insurance funds are available as investment options in variable annuities and life insurance products distributed by life insurance companies. Separately managed accounts consists of intermediary programs, sponsored and distributed by unaffiliated brokerage firms, and private client accounts, which are offered to the high net-worth clients of its affiliated managers.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds. Through its subsidiary, the Company also manages a range of engineered alpha strategies, including systematic equity, systematic alternatives and managed options strategies. The Company’s open-end fund lineup includes tax-managed equity funds, and non-tax-managed equity and multi-asset funds. The Company’s family of closed-end funds includes municipal bond, domestic and global equity, and bank loan.

