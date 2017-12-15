Reviewing TESARO (TSRO) & The Competition

TESARO (NASDAQ: TSRO) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TESARO to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of TESARO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TESARO and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TESARO $44.82 million -$387.47 million -9.55 TESARO Competitors $284.49 million $33.78 million 78.86

TESARO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TESARO. TESARO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TESARO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESARO 0 9 14 0 2.61 TESARO Competitors 866 3223 11692 232 2.71

TESARO presently has a consensus target price of $158.57, suggesting a potential upside of 96.78%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given TESARO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TESARO is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TESARO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESARO -251.22% -93.39% -61.53% TESARO Competitors -5,310.77% -218.27% -39.48%

Risk & Volatility

TESARO has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESARO’s peers have a beta of 6.07, indicating that their average stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TESARO peers beat TESARO on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc. is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform. Rolapitant is a potent and long-acting neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. Niraparib is an orally active and potent poly (adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose) polymerase inhibitor. It has various ongoing clinical trials evaluating niraparib for the treatment of ovarian or breast cancers. It has initiated a Phase I, dose escalation study for its first immuno-oncology antibody, TSR-042, which targets Programmed cell death protein 1. It has commenced pre-clinical research for its antibody candidate targeting Lymphocyte-activation gene-3 andTSR-033. It has commenced a Phase I clinical trial of TSR-042.

