Reviewing Supercom (SPCB) and Impinj (PI)

Supercom (NASDAQ: SPCB) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Supercom alerts:

Supercom has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.0% of Supercom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Impinj shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Supercom and Impinj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supercom $20.33 million 2.79 -$13.99 million ($0.77) -4.94 Impinj $112.29 million 4.44 -$1.67 million ($0.38) -62.55

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than Supercom. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supercom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Supercom and Impinj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supercom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Impinj 0 3 4 0 2.57

Supercom currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.16%. Impinj has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.61%. Given Impinj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Supercom.

Profitability

This table compares Supercom and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supercom -38.60% -24.74% -16.86% Impinj -5.97% -1.15% -0.87%

Summary

Impinj beats Supercom on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supercom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd is a provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing safety, identification, tracking and security products to governments, and private and public organizations throughout the world. Through its e-government platforms and solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company enables governments and national agencies to design and issue multi-identification documents and digital identity solutions to their citizens and visitors. Its Machine to Machine solutions identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling its customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. Its SFS products and solutions include SuperPay Suite, PureMoney Suite, SuperPOS, SafeMoney for Smartphones and PowaPOS. Its other offerings include RFID and Mobile PureRF suite, domestic violence victim protection system and PureProtect application, among others.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads. The Impinj Platform connects billions of everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers’ licenses, food and luggage to applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport and sell. The Impinj Platform wirelessly delivers information about these items’ identity, location and authenticity, or Item Intelligence, to the digital world.

Receive News & Ratings for Supercom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supercom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.