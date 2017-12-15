Reviewing Matador Resources (MTDR) and Marathon Oil (MRO)

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Matador Resources alerts:

This table compares Matador Resources and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $264.42 million 11.06 -$97.42 million $1.96 13.76 Marathon Oil $4.65 billion 2.76 -$2.14 billion ($8.32) -1.82

Matador Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matador Resources does not pay a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 5 12 0 2.71 Marathon Oil 1 13 10 0 2.38

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $16.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 40.30% 5.99% 3.15% Marathon Oil -148.07% -3.02% -1.60%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Marathon Oil on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream. The Company’s operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Company also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Additionally, the Company conducts midstream operations primarily, as of February 17, 2017, through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo Midstream, LLC (San Mateo or the Joint Venture).

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of North America, and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.). The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.