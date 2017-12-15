Reviewing Kura Oncology (KURA) & The Competition

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kura Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kura Oncology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kura Oncology Competitors 866 3223 11690 232 2.71

Kura Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.78%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Kura Oncology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -53.40% -44.08% Kura Oncology Competitors -5,310.77% -218.27% -39.48%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 4.87, indicating that its stock price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology’s competitors have a beta of 6.07, indicating that their average stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kura Oncology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A -$27.56 million -8.81 Kura Oncology Competitors $284.49 million $33.78 million 79.89

Kura Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. It focuses on the development of small molecule product candidates that targets cell-signaling pathways, which drives the progression of certain cancers. It is developing its lead product candidate, tipifarnib, which is a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, in both solid tumors and blood cancers. It is advancing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK), as a treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in or other dysregulation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), signaling pathway, including pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma.

