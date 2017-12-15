Reviewing Clipper Realty (CLPR) and Its Peers

Clipper Realty (NYSE: CLPR) is one of 42 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clipper Realty to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

57.1% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Clipper Realty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clipper Realty Competitors 190 1238 1268 32 2.42

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.81%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Clipper Realty pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 146.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -2.66% -0.74% -0.13% Clipper Realty Competitors 20.47% 4.10% 1.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $93.00 million -$3.73 million -50.60 Clipper Realty Competitors $673.41 million $325.74 million 17.01

Clipper Realty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clipper Realty rivals beat Clipper Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties. As of June 30, 2016, it also owned a residential property complex in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn consisting of 59 buildings, referred to as the Flatbush Gardens properties or complex. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two primarily commercial properties in Downtown Brooklyn (one of which included 36 residential apartment units), referred to as the 141 Livingston Street property and the 250 Livingston Street property, and also owned the Aspen property.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.