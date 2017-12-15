Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) Short Interest Down 58.4% in November

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,739 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 145,913 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Retractable Technologies (RVP) opened at $0.74 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops and manufactures safety medical products for the healthcare industry. The Company markets VanishPoint and PatientSafe products. The VanishPoint products are designed specifically to prevent needle stick injuries and to prevent reuse. The VanishPoint safety products include tuberculin, insulin and allergy antigen VanishPoint syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL and 10mL VanishPoint syringes, and the VanishPoint autodisable syringe.

