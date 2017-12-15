Restoration Hardware (RH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Restoration Hardware earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1085690217203 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $43.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Restoration Hardware to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Shares of Restoration Hardware ( NYSE:RH ) opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -48.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $592.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.46 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,144,772.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,027.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,245,710 shares in the company, valued at $218,035,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had two segments: RH Segment and Waterworks. It offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.

