Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore

Evercore restated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CSFB upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.25.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE QSR) opened at C$78.03 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$62.75 and a 12 month high of C$88.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 78.72%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider José E. Cil sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$1,329,185.00. Also, insider José E. Cil sold 23,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total transaction of C$1,518,848.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,101 shares of company stock worth $19,528,386 in the last ninety days.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

