Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vail Resorts (MTN)

12/13/2017 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

12/8/2017 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $232.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

11/10/2017 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2017 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vail Resorts, Inc. is one of the leading resort operators in North America. The company’s operations are grouped into two segments, Resort and Real Estate. In the company’s Resort segment, they own and operate resort properties which provide a comprehensive resort experience throughout the year to a diverse clientele with an attractive demographic profile. The company’s Real Estate segment develops, buys and sells real estate in and around the their resort communities. “

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) opened at $218.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,741.35, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $237.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.95 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 115,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.73, for a total transaction of $25,350,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 55,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.34, for a total value of $12,333,751.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 496,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,325,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,742 shares of company stock worth $51,804,735. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

