Rent-A-Center (RCII) Trading 5.5% Higher

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.01. 2,504,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,748,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $643.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.09 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

