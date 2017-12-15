Relx (REL) Trading Up 1.2%

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,737 ($23.38) and last traded at GBX 1,735 ($23.35). Approximately 2,419,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,715 ($23.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,690 ($22.75) to GBX 1,753 ($23.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.53) to GBX 1,990 ($26.78) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.55) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,885 ($25.37) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,688.63 ($22.73).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($23.22) per share, for a total transaction of £63,825 ($85,901.75).

About Relx

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

