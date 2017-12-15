Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Regency Centers worth $146,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,812 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $135,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,769.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,025,586.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $1,169,356. Insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation ( NYSE:REG ) traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 912,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11,870.00, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $72.05.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

WARNING: “Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/15/regency-centers-corporation-reg-stake-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.