Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2017 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/11/2017 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Depot’s five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates led it to outperform the industry year to date. The company delivered bottom-line beat in third-quarter fiscal 2017, while sales topped estimates for the fifth straight quarter. Results gained from strength in core business as well as relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity. Steady housing market recovery and strong customer demand also remained tailwinds. Home Depot raised top and bottom-line guidance for fiscal 2017, based on the solid year-to-date performance and anticipated gains from hurricane recovery activities. While hurricane-related activities aided comps growth, gross margins on such sales were significantly below average. This led to a decline in gross margin, which is likely to continue in fiscal 2017. Moreover, competition from online retailers may impact performance.”

12/11/2017 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2017 – Home Depot was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $176.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/7/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Home Depot was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2017 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

11/28/2017 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $174.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $174.16.

11/16/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $179.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Home Depot was given a new $176.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

11/15/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Home Depot was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/14/2017 – Home Depot was given a new $178.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2017 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2017 – Home Depot was given a new $179.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $182.13. 3,542,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,052. The stock has a market cap of $213,733.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $186.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

