Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HSBC (NYSE: HSBC):

12/11/2017 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG.

12/5/2017 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/29/2017 – HSBC is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2017 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG.

11/24/2017 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

11/11/2017 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2017 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $200,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

