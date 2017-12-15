RealPage Inc (RP) EVP Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP William P. Chaney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 367,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,688.14, a P/E ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.08. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RealPage by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RealPage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on RealPage from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

