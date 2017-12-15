Raymond James Financial Raises Bird Construction (BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) opened at C$9.83 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.80%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

