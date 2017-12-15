Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,773,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,206,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,746,000 after purchasing an additional 787,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,605,000 after purchasing an additional 642,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,139,000 after purchasing an additional 319,457 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Raymond James Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $879,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 16,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $1,438,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,017 shares of company stock worth $26,295,553. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

