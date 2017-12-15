RADCOM (RDCM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

RADCOM (RDCM) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59, a PE ratio of 997.50 and a beta of 1.16. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 187,816 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. (RADCOM) provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). The Company provides solutions for networks, including long-term evolution (LTE), LTE Advanced (LTE-A), voice over LTE (VoLTE), Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS) or global system for mobile communications (GSM) and mobile broadband.

