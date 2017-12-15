RADCOM (RDCM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.
RADCOM (RDCM) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59, a PE ratio of 997.50 and a beta of 1.16. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. (RADCOM) provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). The Company provides solutions for networks, including long-term evolution (LTE), LTE Advanced (LTE-A), voice over LTE (VoLTE), Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS) or global system for mobile communications (GSM) and mobile broadband.
