R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,392,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,058 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $8.83.

RRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.13.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). R.R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 42.52% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. R.R. Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,209,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,808,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,978 shares during the last quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,689,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 637,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,123,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 582,707 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R.R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

